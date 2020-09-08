Donna J. (Kisic) Reed, 69, of Derry died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home with her sister, Kathleen, by her side.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1951, in Indiana, daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Wava Maxine (Smith) Kisic.
Donna was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She practiced nursing at Montefiore Hospital and several other Pittsburgh hospitals as a License Practical Nurse. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry. Her hobbies were cooking, baking, crocheting, reading, painting and loving her fur-baby, Zymba Edge, the cat.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Hercules T. Reed Sr. in 2009; stepmother, Elizabeth (Marks) Kisic, and stepsister, Robin L. (Stewart) Szalanczy.
Donna is survived by two sons, Ryan M. Reed and his fiancée, Sheryl Harbough, of McKees Rocks and Hercules T. Reed II and his fiancée, Nycki Jenkins, of Ross Township; her twin sister, Bonnie L. Kisic of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Kathleen A. Kisic of Derry and Charlene G. Kisic of Saltsburg; a brother, Joseph C. Kisic and wife, Mary Ann, of Derry. She also is survived by step-sister, Jean E. (Stewart) Moore of San Antonio, Texas, and step-brother, David K. Stewart of Donora; five grandchildren, Nathan, Makayla, Aaliyah, Hercules III, and Rebekah Reed, and four nephews and a niece.
A special thank you is extended to her niece, Sarah M (Bendel) Piper and her husband, Brenton, for the unconditional love and support. Donna would always let her family know that she will “Love you forever and always”.
Family will receive friends for Donna’s life celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 10, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
Interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
