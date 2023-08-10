Donna J. Gardner, 66, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Donna was born Dec. 18, 1956, to Kenneth E. and Margaret (Peg) Teaman in Bellefonte. Donna was born and raised in Pennsylvania and spent the past 11 years enjoying Palmetto, Florida.
Donna was the younger sister to Kenneth L. Teaman and Sharon E. Teaman; older sister to Lori T. Cummings, and was aunt to Stephanie Young, Kenneth P. Teaman, Chloe Alpert, Jack Cummings and Maggie Cummings. Donna was preceded in death by Kenneth P. Teaman.
Donna carried warmth and effervescence with her always. She was a new friend to anyone who crossed her path. She was a generous, open-hearted and fiercely loving mom.
She was dedicated to and beloved by her family. As a sister, she was unconditional love and a champion of your dreams. She was, and will always be, deeply adored by her granddaughters.
She never missed the chance to capture an important moment — big or small. Her photographs document a life of joy and laughter. A thoughtful and loyal friend, Donna never forgot to send a birthday card, a thank-you note or check in. She was a good cook, had a flare for decorating, and loved animals — especially her cats. She sometimes showed a delightfully mischievous streak, especially after one margarita. Her beautiful flower beds are a testament to her enjoyment of nature.
Her boundless empathy was a safe place to land. She was always ready to offer a big welcoming hug. She was devoted to her work, not as a job but an opportunity to connect with friends.
She had a curious and optimistic outlook on life that made her good company and lively conversation. She did everything with her whole heart. Her energy bubbled over. She was a rare instance of someone brave enough to say “I love you” as much as she felt it. A life so beautifully lived.
Left to cherish her memories and carry her legacy are daughters Amy Gardner and Ashley Sorice; son-in-law Andrew Sorice, and two granddaughters, Summer and Palmer Sorice.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, in Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA 16853. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a formal service at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a graveside service.
Reception will be held 12:30 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, 1450 S. Atherton St., State College.
She will be dearly missed. Memorial donations may be made to Wildlife Inc. (https://wildlifeinc.org/) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/)
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.
