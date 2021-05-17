Donald William Strauser, 73, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born June 15, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late Donald M. and Jean (Davis) Strauser.
Donald was a graduate of Purdue University, where he served on the instructional staff as a mechanical trade instructor. He was a 30-year member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, where he served as an instructor from 1973 to 1989, was director of education from 1980 to 1989 and was a contributing author of the mechanical training text for its training department in Washington, D.C.
Prior to retirement, Donald was a vocational teacher for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and was the owner and operator of the former Down Range Sports Shop in Latrobe. He served as a staff sergeant and training officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and also as a deputy sheriff for Westmoreland County. He was a member of F&AM Philanthropy Lodge No. 225 in Greensburg and the Coudersport Consistory. Other memberships included the Latrobe Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 01188, the Ferndale Sportsman’s Club and the Latrobe Sportsman’s Club.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Scott Austin.
He is survived by his wife of more than 54 years, Cynthia (Ellis) Strauser; three children, Wendy Austin Lysaght (Michael), Michele Kosker (Don) and David Strauser (Mandie); five grandchildren, Taylor Austin (Josh), Dylan Austin, Braden Christner (Shannon), Abbie Strauser and Owen Strauser; three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Bentley and Layken Christner, and a sister, Jodie Lynn Fuge.
Friends will be received in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or online at www.afashelter.org.
