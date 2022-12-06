Donald W. Watkins, 79, of Latrobe passed away at his home peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 25, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late David J. and M. Elizabeth (Shrum) Watkins.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 10:39 am
Don was Methodist by faith and a member of the Bradenville United Methodist Church and attended Luxor United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1961 and retired after 35 years from the U.S. Postal Service. After his retirement Don enjoyed staying active in rec. sports softball and basketball. He also enjoyed umpiring at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League. Don loved his grandchildren more than life and could always be seen at their events to cheer them on.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Leary Watkins; his son, Donald W. Watkins Jr. (Cinda L.) of Derry Township; his daughter, Kvonne R. O’Hara (Brian) of Latrobe; brother, Wilbur R. Watkins (Lydia) of Ocala, Florida; five grandchildren, Madison Elizabeth and Nathan John Watkins, Daphne, Chloe and Daniel O’Hara, and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, Derry. There will be no viewing per Don’s wishes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bradenville or Luxor United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
