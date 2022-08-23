Donald W. Warren, 86, of Cook Township passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 21, 2002, at his home per his wishes.
He was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles L. and Helen (Thomas) Warren.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Donald W. Warren, 86, of Cook Township passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 21, 2002, at his home per his wishes.
He was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles L. and Helen (Thomas) Warren.
Don served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1962. Prior to retirement in 1997, he was employed as a project engineer by Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe with 44 years of service. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Unity Township. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 and the Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Fred and Charles Warren.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Virginia “Ginger” Stickle Warren; his son, Donald A. Warren (Debbie); daughter, Jamie Culley (Alan); grandchildren, Shauna Henry (Ron), Courtney Warren (Nick) and Craig Hill (Jessica); two great-grandchildren, Kody and Kaysan; a brother, Gerald Warren (Betty); his sister, Jane Shirley (Ken); a brother-in-law, Ron Kozar, and a number of nieces and nephews, including his very special niece, Carolyn Bright.
Don’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Hospice, especially Julie, Erica and Christy, and Dr. Kevin Bartolomucci, for the compassionate care extended to him during his illness.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Unity Township.
Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with his pastor, the Rev. William Schaefer, presiding.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.