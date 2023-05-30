Donald W. Brinker, 96, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, into the immediate presence of his Savior at the Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Greensburg with his family at his side.
He was born April 14, 1927, a son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Harr) Brinker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence E. “Betty” Kunkle Brinker; his brother, Arthur T. Brinker; nephew, Mark Brinker, and several in-laws.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Linda Landis (Oliver), and his two sons, Lawrence Brinker and Robert L. Brinker (Barbara). He is also survived by three grandchildren: Heather Landis, Brian Landis and Alex Brown, and was blessed with four great-grandchildren.
Donald graduated from Derry Township High School and later obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from University of Pittsburgh in April 1969.
Donald retired from Latrobe Steel Co. with 32 years of service. Prior to his retirement, he began preparing for what would be a great second career by learning to build and play mountain dulcimers and autoharps. Don and Betty taught and led a Dulcimer Group at Christ United Church of Christ, where they were both lifelong members. For several years they organized Chestnut Ridge Dulcimer festivals that were held at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus.
At Christ United Church of Christ, Donald served many years on Consistory as deacon and elder, was president of the Consistory and treasurer for several years, and used his woodworking skills to make poinsettia holders for the church pews and music stands for the handbell group.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday in Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, with Pastor Bobbie Hineline officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ or a charity of one’s choice.
