Donald W. Bossick, 85, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Born April 26, 1936, in Horning, he was a son of the late George and Anna (Grabiak) Bossick.
Donald was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. A 1954 graduate of the former Hurst High School, he went on to serve his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. with 39 years of service.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 515 and the VFW Post 3414. An avid bicyclist and golfer, he enjoyed time spent with the SecondHalf Coach bicycling group and as a former member of the Norvelt Golf Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack, Robert, Edward and Bernard Bossick, and two sisters, Helen Bossick and Anna Kaputa.
Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne Kashin Bossick of Latrobe; daughter, Donna B. Rowe and her husband, Thomas, of Wimauma, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, Donald’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or at www2.heart.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented