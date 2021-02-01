Donald Richard Jones, 80, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Luxor, to the late George Jones and Elizabeth (Cramer) Jones.
He was retired from St. Vincent College having worked in the maintenance department. He was a Methodist by faith. He enjoyed painting, fishing, listening to country music.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles “Sonny” Jones and George Jones Jr., and a sister, Mildred Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lillian (Miller) Jones; a daughter, Diane Aukerman (Earl Jr.); a granddaughter, Brenda Jones; six sisters, Sally (Mario) Venzin, Theresa (Ronald) McCormick, Ann (Charles) Sherback, Bonnie (James) Colello, Fay (Jeff) Burzawa, and Cindy Jones; one brother, Thomas (Martha) Jones, as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per his wishes, there will be no public visitations. A private service for his family was held at the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, with Pastor Paul Wise officiating.
Burial followed at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.