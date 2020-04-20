Donald Ray Baluh, 92, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, a son of the late John and Adaline (Hrabak) Baluh.
Don was a veteran of the United States Navy and prior to retirement in 1990, he was employed by Bell Telephone with 42 years of service. He was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and a member of Loyalhanna Lodge 275, F&AM, Latrobe.
Along with church work, Don’s favorite pastimes included gardening, woodworking, golf, bowling and watching Penn State football. Above all, however, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Baluh.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 68 years, Anna Belle (Sowers) Baluh; his daughter, Dawn Dietz and her husband, Shawn, of Irwin, two granddaughters, Sarah Ondriezek and Emma Garrighan; his sister, Doris Lori; a sister-in-law, Faye Musick; a brother-in-law, Pastor William Sowers, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Because of the current health crisis, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon, St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
