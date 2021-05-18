Donald M. Bradley, 83, of Latrobe died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Derry, a son of the late Michael E. and Rose S. Johnson Bradley.
Don was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He had retired from Blairsville Westinghouse after 42 years of service, where he was head of the salary union. For many years, he had volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Store.
Don is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Terry Ann Beck Bradley; his sons, Richard A. Bradley of Greensburg and Dr. James M. Bradley of Cranberry; two brothers, Francis R. Bradley (Marian) of Latrobe and John E. Bradley (Billie) of Derry; three grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron and Benjamin, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented