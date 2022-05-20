Donald Lee “Donnie” Lape, 72, of Derry passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 2, 1950, in Baggaley, a son of the late Russell and Edna (Menzie) Lape.
Donnie was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1968 and Greensburg Institute of Technology. Don retired from Saint-Gobain after 46 years and drove school bus part time for Greater Latrobe School District.
He served his country in the Army 101st Airborne Unit and was a Vietnam veteran.
He was a life member of the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and the Greek Club of Loyalhanna. He was also a member of American Legion Post 982 of Unity Township. Don enjoyed golfing, hunting, spending time with his grandkids and listening to the Rolling Stones while drinking Rolling Rock. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan.
Don is survived by his caring wife of 45 years, Edith Lape of Derry; his daughter, Kimberly DeCario (Vince) of New Derry; his loving grandchildren, Rocco, Aviana, Livia and Vincenzo; sister, Lois Dunlap; sister-in-law Susie Androstic; sister-in law Anita Balik (Rick); brother-in-law Ricky Derry; nephew Danny Dunlap Jr.; several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Lape, Dean Lape and Russell Lape Jr.; mother-in-law, Louise A. Derry; brother-in-law Roy Dunlap; sister-in-law Rhonda Derry; best friend, Joe Vachal, and his beloved dog, Bella.
The family would like to thank the dedicated caretakers from Excela Health (Tina and Dawn) and the hospice company ProMedica (Heartland), Charlotte (nurse), Lisa (aide), Shari (social worker) and all other staff.
Family will receive friends for Don’s Life Celebration 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors 3:45 p.m. in the funeral home.
A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
