Donald L. Stouffer, 90, of Greensburg passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born May 14, 1930, in Lucerne Mines, he was a son of the late Earl Floyd Stouffer and Esther C. (Weaver) Stouffer.
Donald was employed at the former Toyad Corporation. A veteran of the Korean War, he served as a corporal with the 1st Marine Division from 1952 to 1954. His favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia H. “Helen” (Burns) Stouffer; a son, Mark Stouffer; two brothers, Floyd and Everett Stouffer, and five sisters, Ruth Ruffner, Marjorie Stiles, Irene Dell, Dorothy Petro and Thelma Anderson.
Donald is survived by one son, Dale L. Stouffer and his wife, Tracy, of Unity Township; one daughter, Donna Kay Shipley and her husband, Jerry, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Josh (Katey), Morgan (Tommy) and Megan (Dave); three great-grandchildren, Dahlia, Amelia and Briar, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held noon Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Private interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
