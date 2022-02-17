Donald L. “Herky” Herrholtz passed away peacefully, at his home in Laughlintown, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, five days before his 80th birthday.
Born Feb. 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Andrew and Dorothy Herrholtz of Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Herrholtz.
Herky retired from Teledyne Vasco after 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he spent his time at his antique shop and taking care of the animals at his son’s farm.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing and playing cards. His grandchildren were very near and dear to his heart. He especially enjoyed spending time with them at the farm and cheering them on at their sporting events.
Herky is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lydia Stumpf Herrholtz; he was the beloved father of Donnie (Katie) Herrholtz, David (Amy) Herrholtz, Sean (Lisa) Herrholtz, Shari Herrholtz, Shane (Angela) Herrholtz and Deneen (Billy) Herrholtz-Clise; cherished grandfather of Justin (Alex) Herrholtz, Lydia M. Herrholtz, Mason Herrholtz, Jack Loughner and Saylor and Saige Clise; great-grandfather of Finn, Reese and Keller Herrholtz, and brother of Andrea (Mike) Sherback and Denise (Anthony) Healey.
The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
There will be no public visitation; services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be made in Herky’s memory to Excela Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
