Donald J. Hoffmann, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Bethlen Home.
Born April 19, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Francis J. and Hilda E. (Burke) Hoffmann.
Donald was a member of St. Vincent Basilica. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. Donald was a member of St. Joseph Social Club and a life member of the Cooperstown Veterans & Sportsmen Association. He was a longtime umpire and dedicated supporter of Latrobe Little League. He loved his German shepherds and spending time with his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and gardening.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita R. (Cervi) Hoffmann, and three brothers, James, Thomas and Robert Hoffmann Sr.
Donald is survived by one daughter, Tracey A. Kontor and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe; one son, Donn M. Hoffmann and his wife, Joyce, of Greensburg; one sister, Virginia DePree of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Kira Kontor and friend, Matt Baum, Nick Kontor and his wife, Janelle, Garrett Hoffmann and Jennifer D’Antonio and her husband, Nick; one great-grandson, Salvatore D’Antonio, and special friends, John Russo and Lise Pynos.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
Services and interment are private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
