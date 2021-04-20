Donald J. “Donnie” Matteo, 74, of Derry died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born April 16, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Baldy and Theresa (Lucchetti) Matteo.
Prior to retirement, Donnie worked for UPS as a driver for 20 years and a manager for 12 years. He was a member St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, and the Derry Rod and Gun Club. Donnie enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, fishing, going to casinos and being retired.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debbie (McGregor) Matteo; one son, Michael Matteo and his wife, Marci, of Post Falls, Idaho; one daughter, Carrie Devitt and her husband, Mark, of Derry Township; three grandchildren, Nina and Nico Beatrice and Jonah Matteo, and also several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends for Donnie’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their loving care of Donnie and especially his nurse, Amber.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
