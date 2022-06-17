Donald J. Cline, 95, of York passed away peacefully Saturday, June 11, 2022.
He was born and raised in Latrobe, a son of John William Cline and Mary McCormick Cline. He came from a loving family of 10 children and was a very humble man with lots of courage and integrity.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Harbold Cline, with whom he just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his daughter, Jeannine and her husband, Justin Jacobson, and his granddaughters, Jadyn and Jara Jacobson; a sister-in-law, Gene Cline, and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by six brothers, James, Robert, Richard, Edward, Paul and Frank, and by three sisters, Margaret, Helen and Joan.
He graduated from Latrobe High School in 1945 and later served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the famed 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels). Five of his brothers also served during World War II. After studying mechanical engineering at Penn State, he first worked for many aircraft manufacturers – Convair, Fort Worth, Texas, manufacturer of the large super-bomber B-36 and developer of the swept-wing B-58 Hustler, and Chase Aircraft Corp. in Trenton, New Jersey, maker of the C-123 cargo airplane. Later he worked at Newcomer Products Inc. in Derry Township and Railway Steel Springs Corp. in Latrobe.
In 1968, Don moved to York and, along with two others, became a co-founder of Gichner Shelter Systems in Dallastown. In his position as vice president of marketing, he traveled extensively in the U.S. and other parts of the world, such as England, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Israel, Iran and Australia. Eventually the company grew from just a few employees to more than 500. He retired from Gichner in 1990 and, after three years of retirement, went back to work as a trouble-shooter for York Tape and Label from which he finally retired for good 10 years later in 2000.
Don was a fan of everything Penn State, especially football and basketball. He also followed and loved Duke basketball when his daughter attended Duke Law School. He was a voracious reader of World War II history and detective novels. He found a lot of enjoyment in researching family genealogy in his later years.
A viewing will be held 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the funeral home, with a service to follow beginning at 1:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Barry Yingling.
The Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy was incredibly helpful to Don and family in his final days. If you wish to honor his memory, the family asks that you consider making a donation to https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/, phone 717-295-3900, in lieu of flowers.
