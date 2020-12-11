Donald G. Polinsky Sr., 75, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home.
He was born May 3, 1945, in Latrobe, to the late Peter Polinsky Sr. and Ella (Miller) Polinsky.
He was a retired machinist having worked for Latrobe Die Cast. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734, Ligonier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Kantorik, and a brother-in-law, Larry Nelson Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne (Nelson) Polinsky; four children, Donald Polinsky Jr., David Polinsky and Diana Fabian, all of Latrobe, and Amy Spangler of Loyalhanna; five grandchildren, Amanda Mattioli and her fiancé, Michael Hootman, Alec Spangler, Angela Polinsky, Zack Spangler and his wife, Kayla, and Jason Fabian; five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Adalynn, Lainey, Griffin and Holden; four brothers, Peter Polinsky Jr. and his wife, Judy, Ron Polinsky and his wife, Lorraine, Leland Polinsky and his wife, Lucy, and R. Dean Polinsky; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Kantorik, Pauline Nelson and Marjorie Karaffa and her husband, Bernie, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation for family members will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Private burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
