Donald G. Dumnich, 70, of Cook Township passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his family.
Don was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Michael and Ann (Shafran) Dumnich.
Don graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1969 and attended Vale Technical Institute of Blairsville, receiving a degree in auto body and automotive repair. He worked many years as a mechanic for E.R. Caldwell in Ligonier and as a maintenance man for Raven Industries of Latrobe (Unity Township).
Don enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged after completing his service.
Don was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Don enjoyed building and repairing things and always enjoyed a challenge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael and Barry, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Dumnich.
Don is survived by his wife, Edna Lenhart Dumnich; his sons, Donald (Amanda) and Jonathan (April), all of Latrobe; grandchildren, Bryant, Brynn, Hunter and Haylee, and a sister-in-law, Carla Dumnich.
Donald’s family would like to thank all the ICU staff and doctors at Latrobe Hospital for the care he received.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, (724-238-2611), where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday.
Interment to follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donald’s honor to Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 166, Stahlstown, PA 15687.
Commented