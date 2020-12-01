Donald F. Barchesky, 92, of Derry died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Derry, a son of the late Buddix A. and Melva Dando Barchesky.
Don was a proud U.S. Marines veteran and belonged to the Marine Corps League Rolling Rock Detachment. He had worked at Derry Westinghouse and ICI.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Ruth Stouffer Barchesky, and his brothers, Wayne C. and Burton A. Barchesky.
He is survived by his son, Daniel M. Barchesky (Brenda Heffelfinger), and his daughter, Jill A. Clawson (Daniel), of Derry, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will present a service at 6 p.m. followed by his funeral service with the Rev. Ronald J. Durika officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
