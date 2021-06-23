Donald E. Strickler, 54, of Unity Township died Monday, June 21, 2021, at home.
He was born Dec. 30, 1966, in Greensburg, a son of the late Donald E. and Genevieve I. (Palmer) Strickler.
A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Don enjoyed painting military figurines and spending time with his friends at Monday’s Union Restaurant in Marguerite.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Dorie Strickler.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Struble and husband Ronnie of Kecksburg; three brothers, Kenneth of New Alexandria, Gary and wife Rosemary of Unity Township and Roger Strickler and wife Pamela of Mammoth, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. The family will hold a graveside service in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
