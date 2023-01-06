Donald E. Noonan, 91, of Greensburg passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township, in the presence of his children, Cathleen, Patrick and Sean.
He was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Latrobe, a son of the late Thomas F. and Nora C. (Serena) Noonan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lt. John F. Noonan, and wife of 46 years, Mary Lou Bytheway Noonan.
Donald was a 1950 graduate of Latrobe High School and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953. He was a faithful employee of Kennametal Inc., having worked as a machinist for 44 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, serving as an usher and in the choir. An avid outdoorsman, he treasured time with his family, both afield and on the golf course. He was a loving presence and enduring example to his three children and five grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Cathleen J. Noonan, DC, Patrick T. (Jennifer) Noonan, Esq., and Lt. Col. Sean E. (Colleen) Noonan, DDS, all of Greensburg, and his grand-children, Michael, Norah, Lauren, Sean and Danny.
He met his death in a manner reflective of his entire life, with grace, courage and dignity, confident in his eternal destiny with Christ.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home, entrusted with Don’s loving care since 2020.
There will be no public visitations. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Private interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlen Home, 66 Carey School Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, entrusted with arrangements. To sign online guest book, send condolences or share a story, visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented