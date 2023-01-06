Donald E. Noonan

Donald E. Noonan, 91, of Greensburg passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township, in the presence of his children, Cathleen, Patrick and Sean.

He was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Latrobe, a son of the late Thomas F. and Nora C. (Serena) Noonan.