Donald E. Mueseler, 82, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Edward and Ruth (Hauser) Mueseler.
Prior to retirement, Don was the owner and operator of Don’s TV and Appliance Center in Latrobe for more than 38 years.
He coached basketball in Latrobe for many years and was instrumental in starting the Junior Pro League. He also coached Greater Latrobe School District’s seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade teams, served as head coach of the junior varsity team and as assistant coach of the varsity team.
He was a faithful member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township. An avid golfer, Don was a member of the Latrobe Elks and was also a member of the Frontier Club in Latrobe.
Don is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, Sylvia “Sibby” Casario Mueseler, two children, Terri Donovan and her husband, Donald, and Scott Mueseler and his wife, Dawn; four grandchildren, Rosemary Murray (John), Angela West (Scott), Madison Mueseler and Army Pfc. Reese Mueseler; four great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kaden, and Danica Murray and Ryleigh West; three brothers, Robert Mueseler, Gary Mueseler (Diana) and Thomas Mueseler, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum in St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Attn. Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online at www.parkinson.org.
