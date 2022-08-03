Donald E. Hough Sr., 80, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec. 11, 1941, in Scottdale, he was a son of the late William E. and Mary E. (Mingle) Hough.
Don was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where he volunteered and was an active member of the Trinity Seniors. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Plastics Co. He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Mulligan Hough, and a daughter, Kathy King.
Don is survived by three sons, Donald E. Hough Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Derry, Brian K. Hough and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe and Scott Hough and his wife, Jennifer, of Lawton, Oklahoma; a daughter, Cindy Wallace of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two stepsons, Michael and Shawn Fabian and their families; his brother, Jack D. Hough of Scottdale; sister, Lois Ann Weimer of O’Fallon, Missouri; seven grand-children, Zack Hough, Keith Hough, Samantha Jay, Jennifer Brown, Michael Mason, Caitlyn Sims and Rachel King; several great-grandchildren, and his loving dog, Baxter.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Co. 1, Bradenville, will conduct a service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
