Donald D. Troy II, 55, of Ligonier died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
He was born June 20, 1966, in Latrobe, a son of Donald D. Troy Sr. of New Florence and Edith L. Lenhart Troy of Stahlstown.
Prior to retirement, Don worked for many places as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Don was preceded in death by a brother, William D. Troy, and his sister, Terri D. Smith.
Besides his parents, Don is survived by two brothers, Robert D. Troy of Stahlstown and James D. Troy and wife Luretta of Patoka, Indiana, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, (724-238-2611).
A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Hospodar officiating.
To send condolences, please visit snydergreenfh.com.
