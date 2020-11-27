Donald D. Fowler, 81, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Blanche (Smith) Fowler.
Prior to his retirement, he worked at Kennametal for 37 years. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Methodist Church in Youngstown. Don started working as a caddy at Latrobe Country Club when he was 12 years old. His mother sent him there to give a sandwich to his brother Jim who was working as a caddy there.
When he arrived his brother said, “Hey, they’re looking for caddies. Do you want a job.” He continued caddying for many years at Latrobe Country Club and Laurel Valley Golf Club. He was a hardworking, loving husband and father who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Fowler, and his nephew, William Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cecelia “Cindy” Kloock; his daughter, Cynthia L. Fowler of Latrobe; his son, Donald D. Fowler Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Canada; his grandchildren, Ryan and Taryl; his great-grandchildren, Dreyton and Justyce; his brother, James Fowler (Irene); his sister, Nancy Walker (Gene Roadman), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private for the family.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/.
