Donald D. Dunlap Sr., 99, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born Nov. 24, 1923, in Hostetter, he was a son of the late Augustus M. and Catherine (Hoke) Dunlap.
Donald was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Vincent Basilica. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal Inc. for 35 years. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Donald loved to write poetry and enjoyed gardening.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita E. Newhouse Dunlap; eight brothers, Lawrence, Charles, James, Paul, John, Richard, Thomas and Regis Dunlap; a sister, Eileen P. Foski, and infant twin sisters, Anna and Mary Dunlap.
Donald is survived by three sons, Donald D. Dunlap Jr. and his wife, Carol Pardoe, of Severna Park, Maryland, Raymond C. Dunlap and his wife, Jennifer, of Unity Township and Brian E. Dunlap and his wife, Karen, of Vienna, Virginia; five grandchildren, Suzy Hall and her husband, Matt, Edward Dunlap and his wife, Stephanie, Anna Dunlap, Kelly Dunlap and Kevin Dunlap; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Hall, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
