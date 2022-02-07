Donald B. Giesey, 70, of Ligonier died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Ligonier, a son of the late Clyde and Nancy (Vale) Giesey.
Don was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had retired as a caretaker for Burt Todd. He enjoyed NASCAR and his German shepherds.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arleen Cunningham Giesey, on Dec. 26, 2016.
Surviving are his son, Thomas D. Giesey and his wife, Trudy, of Scott Depot, West Virginia; his brother, Thomas Giesey and his wife, Candace, of Ligonier, and two grandsons, Owen B. and Connor D. Giesey.
At his request, viewing and services were to be private with interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
