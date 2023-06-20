Donald A. Mazik, 89, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Feb. 8, 1934, in McKeesport, a son of the late Albert and Clara (Kuhn) Mazik.
Prior to his retirement, Donald was an accomplished salesman for many different companies over the years. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where he had formerly served as an usher, and was also a former board member of the former Westmoreland County Federal Credit Union.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a daughter, Karlene Overly, and a great-grandson, Damian Bearly.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by five children: Jeannie Petrocelli (Robert), Lauren Durain (John), David Mazik, Monica Ross (Randall) and Michael Mazik (MaryPat); a son-in-law, David Overly Sr.; his sister, Joanne McCallister; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Donald was an honorable, charitable, kind and loving man who was nice to everyone and would do anything for anybody. He took good care of and was a good provider for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
