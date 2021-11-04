Donald A. “Don” Orlando, 71, of Mount Pleasant passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Excela Health Frick Hospital.
Don was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of Eddie and Rita (Prestia) Orlando.
He grew up in Vanderbilt near his family’s grocery store. Don graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1968 and earned a degree in economics from St. Vincent College in 1972. During college, Don worked at The Daily Courier in Connellsville. He and his brother also started a photography business, Orlando Photo Service, and spent the summers photographing weddings and reunions.
After college, Don worked at The New Edition in Latrobe. It was during that time he had the good fortune of being set up on a blind date with his future wife, Joanie. They dined at Halula’s, played miniature golf and the rest is history. Don and Joanie were married on May 22, 1976, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Scottdale.
Don spent more than 40 years as the director of public relations at St. Vincent College. Known for his preppy attire, Don was rarely seen without a suit, tie and crisp white shirt. He was humble in his work and delighted in quietly steering projects to successful completion while giving credit to others. He was passionate about St. Vincent Summer Theatre. He also enjoyed bringing world class speakers to campus as part of the Threshold Series. Don especially loved working with the media and placing St. Vincent in both local and national headlines. Don never stopped looking for ways to advance the image of St. Vincent College.
Don recognized that St. Vincent’s success was tied to that of the greater Latrobe area. He was a longtime member of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and served as chairman of the board of directors in the years leading up to his retirement. He was a past board chairman at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau and served on countless other boards and committees all aimed at elevating the image of St. Vincent and Latrobe. One event he particularly enjoyed was the annual Great American Banana Split Celebration.
Don was also involved in numerous professional organizations, including Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and College & University Public Relations and Associated Professionals (CUPRAP). He regularly attended Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) conferences and received several national awards for publications. Don was an avid walker, loved to bake bread and took pride in his extravagant tulip display each year.
Don was happiest when vacationing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his family. It was a tradition he looked forward to sharing with his four adoring grandchildren — being their “PapPap” was the greatest joy of his life. Don was a member of St. Pius X Parish in Mount Pleasant.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanie; daughter, Trina Orlando Brooks (Jarmon), and grandchildren, Arabella (3.5), Teddy (2) and twins Sofia and Barron Donald (9 months). He is also survived by his brother, Larry Orlando (Marge); nieces, Margo Orlando Littell and Molly Orlando, and nephews, Greg Jaworski, Jeremy Lizza and Justin Lizza.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Orlando Lizza; parents-in-law, Frank and Mary Kuzar, and sister-in-law, Patty Jaworski.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 9 p.m. Friday in Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mount Pleasant.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Pius X. Catholic Church, Summit and Silver streets, Mount Pleasant, by the Very Rev. Earl Henry, OSB.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
