Donald A. Bailey, JD, 74, of Harrisburg, formerly of Greensburg, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was born July 21, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Glenn Barnes Bailey and Anna Mable Cox Bailey.
Don was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1963, where he was county wrestling champion, held numerous discus records in track and field, was All-County, All-WPIAL, First Team All-State in football, 1963 Big 33 Football Classic, and was elected to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Westmoreland Chapter. He earned his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Michigan, where he lettered three times, was 1965 Rose Bowl Champion, the 1966 Meyer Morton Award recipient, 1966 First Team All-Big Ten and also played in the North/South All-Star Game.
Don received his juris doctorate in 1976 from Duquesne University School of Law, where he was known as “the phantom.”
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967. Don graduated Infantry Officer Candidate School (OCS), where he was chosen Leadership Graduate by peers and instructors. He graduated from Airborne Jump School, joining the 82nd Airborne Division, then after brief training, joined the 101st Airborne Division. Don volunteered for service in Vietnam and served 15 months active combat for which he received three Bronze Stars, two with “V” for valor and one for meritorious achievement. He also was awarded two Army Commendation medals, one with “V” for valor. Don also received the Air Medal for successfully completing more than 30 combat assaults and received the Silver Star for “bravery beyond the call of duty.”
He continued to serve his country through his political and legal careers.
Don served in the U.S. House of Represent-atives from 1979-1983, where he was a House member of the Ways and Means Committee, House member of the Armed Services Committee, House member of the Education and Labor Committee, and House member of the Ethics Committee.
Don was the most decorated military veteran in the U.S. House of Representatives during the 97th Congress.
He served as auditor general of Pennsylvania from 1985 to 1989. Don was a prominent civil rights attorney.
But of all his accomplish-ments, he was most proud of his children whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Adrienne Palarino Bailey; his children, Zachary, Ryan, Anna, Valerie, Ireland and Shannon; his brother Glenn; beloved niece Elizabeth Ann Bailey Washburn and her husband, William Washburn, and nephew Robert Speakman, and his many other surviving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers David, Charles and Bernard; sisters, Laura, Valerie and Jane, and beloved pet beagle, Bailey.
Family and friends will be received from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Military honors will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
To offer a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
Commented