Don Nelson Stitt passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, surrounded by his family. As he would have wanted, his final days were filled with half-forgotten stories and bad jokes.
Don was born April 7, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to Jessie (Cramer) Stitt and Don Forest Stitt.
He moved around southwestern Pennsylvania as a child, graduating from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and upon discharge enrolled at Carnegie Tech. He graduated in 1950 with a BS in engineering management.
He also met his wife, Letitia Neal, and they married in 1952. He built a career in management at Rockwell Mfg., later obtaining an MBA from Sloan School of Management at MIT. He finished his career as CEO of Astrotech Intl. in Pittsburgh. He and Letitia bought a neglected 1861 farmhouse in Stahlstown on 60 acres and transformed it into a retirement haven. They both loved the time they spent there with friends, family and assorted wildlife.
Letitia died in 2003, and Don moved to the Bethlen Community in 2012.
He is survived by his three children, Trevor Nelson Stitt, Tracy Gretchen Jeavons and Christopher Allan Stitt, and seven grandchildren. He will be much missed.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made to the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
Arrangements are by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
Commented