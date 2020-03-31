Dominick E. “Mundo” Rullo, 92, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born July 1, 1927, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late James Rullo and Anna Mae (Lopey) Rullo Osinkoski.
Mundo was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. He retired from the former Newcomer Products in Latrobe as the shipping supervisor with 34 years of service.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen’s, Old Crabtree Sportsmen’s, St. Joseph Social Club, Frontier Club, the Derry American Legion Post No. 324, and the Hannastown Firemen’s Club. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to garden, fish and hunt, and his “specialty” was turtle hunting. He loved sports, especially softball, baseball and football. Throughout the years, he managed the U.A.W. girls’ softball team, the Lloydsville Firemen’s girls’ team and several local baseball clubs. He also played for the Lloydsville Firemen’s and Unity Cubs baseball teams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion M. (Copelli) Rullo; a son-in-law, Dennis Dominick; two brothers, James and George Rullo, and his stepfather, Frank “Shinny” Osinkoski.
Mundo is survived by four daughters, Connie M. Spangler, and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe, Diane L. Dominick of Crabtree, Becky A. Maruca, and her husband, Joe, of Slickville, and Lori A. Nolan of Donegal; 11 grandchildren, Tracy, Tammy, Carrie and Mark, Billy and Mel, Joey, Jenny and Irvin, Jesse, Amber and Darren, Donnie, Dennis and Amber, Deena and Karl, and Jeremy; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Mark, Gabi, Courtney, Abby, Jeremy, Ayden, Jace, Bre, Kaitlyn, Breanna, and Caleb, and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Latrobe. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
