Dominic “Dom” DeRoss, 23, of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Lemoore, California.
He was born Sept. 23, 1999, to Jim and Deneen (Dominick) DeRoss in Latrobe.
In 2018 Dom graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School, and then in 2020 he decided to serve his country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Recruit Training Command Great Lakes near Chicago, Illinois, in February 2021. After boot camp, Dom went to Aviation Ordinance “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, in which he received recognition of superior performance and graduated as an honor student. As an AO or an “Ordie” (as they are nicknamed) he was the fire behind the firepower and in charge of all aircraft ammunition including maintaining, servicing, handling, storing and inspecting of all types of weapons and ammunition carried on Navy aircraft. He was also tasked with inspecting, maintaining and repairing aircraft mechanical and electrical ordinance systems. He specialized in loading ammunition and ordinance onto F/A 18 E Super Hornet fighter jets.
After graduating from “A” School, Dom received his orders to the Strike Fighter Squadron 14 (VFA-14) “Tophatters,” the Navy’s oldest active fighter squadron, at Naval Air Station Lemoore in Lemoore. The squadron is attached to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, California. In early 2022, Dom deployed with his squadron and the USS Abraham Lincoln for seven months to the Pacific Ocean and South China Sea. While he visited countries like Guam, the Philippines and Hawaii, the highlight of his deployment was when they ported in Yokosuka, Japan. From exploring the nightlife of Tokyo to tasting the Japanese cuisine, he created a lifetime of memories in his short but adventurous life.
Dom was known for his genuine and selfless heart, his fun-loving personality and being an overall goofball at times. He surrounded himself with his family and especially loved hanging out with his friends. Growing up Dom was an avid hockey player for the Westmoreland Eagles. He also had a love for the outdoors — fishing, hunting and hiking were some of his favorite pastimes.
Dom meant so much to so many that it is nearly impossible to express how much he will be missed, but we take comfort in knowing that “those we love never truly leave us, as there are things death cannot touch.” Until we meet again, our beloved son, we will look for you in the sky and feel you in the warmth of the sun and find comfort in every rainbow that comes from a stormy day. We will be reminded of your bravery as a U.S. sailor, who journeyed across the seas, when we are near an ocean. The mountains will remind us of your love of hiking and adventurous, carefree spirit. You will never be forgotten but held close to our hearts where you will always be loved.
Dom is survived by his loving mother, Deneen Dominick DeRoss, and his devoted father, Jim DeRoss. He is also survived by his grandmother Sandy “Bubba” DeRoss; aunt, Cindy Gerthoffer (Chuck); uncle Jeff Dominick (Mary); uncle Randy Dominick; uncle Joe DeRoss (Vicki); cousins, Kayla Gerthoffer, Nick Gerthoffer (Jenelle), Kay Gerthoffer, Stacey Treat (Brad), Jessica Dominick, Taylor DeRoss and Sami DeRoss; many second cousins, and his three fur babies, Jax, Archie and Jovie.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the funeral home with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Interment with full military honors will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Dominic DeRoss (AOAN) to the Wounded Warrior Project through the following link: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.