Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 7:21 am
Domenick L. Giovannagelo, 69, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 18, 1953, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Domenick V. and Lorna J. “Pinky” (Davis) Giovannagelo.
Domenick was a longtime truck driver and was known by his CB handle, “Mickey Mouse.” Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Firestone. He enjoyed going to car shows and was proud of his ’52 Chevy pickup that he restored.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Giovannagelo, and a niece, Ashley Giovannagelo.
Domenick is survived by his wife, Lisa L. Young Giovannagelo of Latrobe; four children, Christopher Giovannagelo, Anita Giovannagelo, Devin Giovannagelo and Danielle Giovannagelo; two brothers, Fabian Giovannagelo and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe and Dino Giovannagelo and his wife, Mandy, of Derry; sister, Lisa Conrad and her husband, Ronald, of Latrobe, and nieces and nephews, Jenna, Nico, Anthony, Amanda, Zachary, Cody and Haley.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
