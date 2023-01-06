Domenick L. Giovannagelo

Domenick L. Giovannagelo, 69, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born Oct. 18, 1953, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Domenick V. and Lorna J. “Pinky” (Davis) Giovannagelo.