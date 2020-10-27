Domenick Anthony Mosso, 90, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center.
He was born May 23, 1930, in Latrobe, to the late Domenick and Chiara (Taroni) Mosso.
He was a retired food brokerage salesman. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 907. He served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Germany from 1953-55.
He is survived by two sons, Karl Mosso and his wife, Lenore, of Annandale, Virginia, and Gary Mosso and his wife, Janice, of Florida; two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
As per his wishes, services and burial in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, were private.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
