Dolores Watson Kaufman of Latrobe, residing in Miami, Florida, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Florida.
Born Sept. 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Melvin G. Watson and Helen Zoppetti Watson.
Dolores was a graduate of Latrobe High School Class of 1966 and attended technical school. She worked in accounting as a bookkeeper for many years and was a wonderful homemaker.
Dolores loved to be with family and friends. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and solving mysteries. Dolores will be remembered for her caring, warm personality and loving embrace.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Gabriel “Jeff” Kaufman; two sons, Joshua (Noemi) Kaufman and Brian (Janet) Kaufman of Miami; three brothers, Robert “Mick” (Nancy) Watson of Stephens City, Virginia, Richard (Jean) Watson of Latrobe and Frank (Diane) Watson of Bentleyville, Washington County, and two brothers-in-law, Alan (Judy) Kaufman of Asheville, North Carolina, and Stewart (Lanie) Kaufman of The Villages, Florida. Dolores, also known as Aunt Dee, is survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 28, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Inurnment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
