Dolores T. “Dee” Barnhart, 69, of Blairsville died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 23, 1951, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Paul P. and Virgil B. Bridge Sobota.
Dee was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry and had taught CCD classes. For many years, she had worked at Latrobe Hospital in the emergency room, had owned and operated Dee’s Windy Cottage in Latrobe, and had volunteered and helped to start Derry Area Ambulance Service. She was a very thoughtful and generous person with a heart of gold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Barnhart, on Oct. 21, 2019, and a brother, Mark Sobota.
She is survived by her three sisters, Mary Anderson (Bruce) of Acme, Joan VanDyke (Jan) of Derry and Florence Androstic of Latrobe; three brothers, Tim Sobota (Nancy) of Latrobe, Paul Sobota (Jennifer) of Derry and Jerry Sobota (Joy) of Indianapolis, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Karen Sobota of Acme; Tara Hays, who she considered a daughter; her grandchildren, Reilly and Hayley Barnhart; her numerous feline friends, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
