Dolores M. “Dee” (Todd) Danser, 88, of Greensburg passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Forest Hills Personal Care Home, Sidman.
Born Nov. 23, 1932, in Rilton, she was a daughter of the late George and Wilda E. (Cline) Todd.
Dee’s favorite past times included dancing, her card club, and traveling to Florida with her friends and her companion, the late Don Carns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Eugene L. Danser; her first husband, Harry M. Monnich Jr.; three brothers, John E., Leonard E. and Clifford W. Todd, and one sister, Betty Jane Gower.
Dee is survived by two sons, Gary Monnich and his wife, Judy, of Lakeland, Florida, and David Monnich, of Blairsville; a stepson, Gene K. Danser, of Texas; three grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented