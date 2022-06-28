Dolores M. Bigo Pierdominici, 91, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law, with whom she made her home for the last 14 years.
Born Aug. 20, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Matilda A. (D’Angelo) Bigo.
Dolores was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. A devoted mother and housewife, Dolores will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, and being a loving, caring and giving person — beautiful on both the inside and outside.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. “Luigi” Pierdominici, and two brothers, Benjamin and Carl T. Bigo.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Stairs and her husband, Bryan, of Latrobe; three sisters, Dr. Anita Bigo, Mozelle Bigo and Linda Dodds, all of Latrobe; a brother, Joseph B. Bigo of Latrobe, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Lois, Amber, Jen, Brandi and Ashley, and all who have helped care for Dolores with such kindness and compassion.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
