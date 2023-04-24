Dolores M. “Aunt Sue” Sherer Topolnitski Mills, 90, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 4, 1932, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles T. Sherer and Pauline E. Schober Havrilla.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dolores M. “Aunt Sue” Sherer Topolnitski Mills, 90, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 4, 1932, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles T. Sherer and Pauline E. Schober Havrilla.
Sue attended Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed in the Veterans Affairs office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. She was also employed at Dollar General on Ligonier Street in Latrobe. She was a member of St. Joseph Social Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Ladies Auxiliary, where she currently served as a trustee. Sue was very personable and enjoyed playing cards and going out.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Topolnitski; a son, Gregory P. Topolnitski; two sisters, Edna Brody and Betty Harr, and two brothers, Robert Sherer and William “Stubby” Havrilla.
Sue is survived by a son, Mark J. Topolnitski and his wife, Michelle, of Tega Cay, South Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Kristen Topolnitski of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Micah and Lauren; a brother, Joseph M. Havrilla Jr. and his wife, Evelyn, of Latrobe; nieces Sandy Miller and Bonnie Hauser, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, Nesquehoning, Carbon County.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented