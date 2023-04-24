Dolores M. 'Aunt Sue' Sherer Topolnitski Mills

Dolores M. “Aunt Sue” Sherer Topolnitski Mills, 90, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born May 4, 1932, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles T. Sherer and Pauline E. Schober Havrilla.