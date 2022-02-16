Dolores “Joan” Musick, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Gladys Armel.
Joan worked as a cafeteria worker for the Greater Latrobe School District and also as a cashier at the former Hobby Store in Latrobe. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Greensburg and a former member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, where she taught Sunday School for more than 40 years. Sewing and crafts were among her favorite pastimes. She also raised chickens along with her family and enjoyed showing her fancy poultry at fairs and shows.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray M. Musick, and two brothers-in-law, Dean and Duane Musick.
She is survived by her son, Brian R. Musick and his wife, the Rev. Shirley Musick; her granddaughter, Jodi Musick (Matt Himler); a brother-in-law, Jerry (Kay) Musick; two sisters-in-law, Garnet and Pierrie Musick; her faithful companion, Chloe, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Joan’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her many caregivers over the years, especially Brenda, Jane, Donna and Lynn. They would also like to thank the caring staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the funeral home chapel with her daughter-in-law, the Rev. Shirley Musick, officiating.
Private interment will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.