Dolores Jean James, 93, of Derry, our mother, sadly passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 6, 1929, in Derry, a daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Mennow) Phillips.
Dolores loved getting together with her sisters every Sunday, playing cards and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Charles R. James (Francine) of Derry and Lora Rich of New Derry; four grandchildren, Brandon Rich, Christopher Rich, Michael James and Nicholas James (Kayla); two sisters, Margaret Baroni of Latrobe and Mary Ann Schall of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. James; son-in-law, Richard Rich; brother, James Phillips, and three sisters, Amelia Phillips, Carmella Spehar and Virginia Pezzoni.
Family would like to thank the aides Sharon, Jeynl, Robin and Gloria and Bridges Hospice for the compassionate care given.
Family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Private interment will be held in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
