Dolores Jean Guidice Ritenour, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Hempfield Manor.
She was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Brownsville, to the late John Guidice and Lola Hamilton Guidice Gallagher.
Dolores was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Youngstown, and the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Alan Ritenour.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Richard Ritenour Jr.; six children, Susanna Barr, Daniel Ritenour, Harvey Ritenour III, Stacey Ritenour, Sandra Ciampa and Christie Morrison; 14 grand-children; a great-grandchild, and a sister, Cathy Blair of Mississippi.
Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Liturgy will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celabrant.
Burial will be Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
