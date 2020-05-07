Dolores Jean (Borbonus) Ammon, 92, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in her home.
She was a daughter of William Borbonus and Mary Elizabeth (Ruffner) Borbonus, and was born in Blairsville on June 27, 1927.
Dolores was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Blairsville where she was in the church choir for 25 years. She was also a Eucharistic minister for more than 25 years.
She was a graduate of Derry Township High School, Class of 1946.
She enjoyed reading, sewing and making blankets. Her family was her life.
Dolores is survived by her four children, Joseph P. Ammon, Richard P. Ammon, William P. Ammon and Kathleen M. Cardellino (Harry), all of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Jeni, Joyce, Dan, Shelly, Josh, Jacob and Allie; nine great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Karen Ammon of Blairsville, and a sister, Judy Stoklosa (Theodore) of Greensburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed Ammon, who died in 2004; a daughter, Jean Reott; two sons, Michael and Robert Ammon; two brothers, Maurice and William Borbonus; a sister, Winifred Kwisnek, and a great-grandson, Kolton.
Because of the health concerns of COVID-19, services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N Walnut St., Blairsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebensburg Center, 4501 Admiral Perry Hwy., Ebensburg, PA 15931, in memory of Dolores Ammon.
