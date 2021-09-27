Dolores J. Tranquilla Banner, 80, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hempfield Township.
Born Nov. 28, 1940, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Jean (Johnstone) Tranquilla.
Dolores was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and was retired from the Greater Latrobe School District. A loving and giving person, she especially loved her time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean A. Banner; a daughter, Lisa Yuschak; a brother, Robert J. Tranquilla, and an infant brother.
Dolores is survived by her son, Dean J. Banner of Latrobe; two daughters, Deborah A. Blystone and her husband, Russell, of Latrobe and Patricia D. Rohrabaugh and her husband, Ronald, of Mount Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Matt, Amy and Andy Yuschak, Russ and Chris Blystone, Caeden and Jace Banner, and Kayla Rohrabaugh; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Paulette Tranquilla of Latrobe, Laura Payne of Latrobe and Patricia “Midge” Stein of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented