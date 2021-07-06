Dolores J. “Dee” Datz Geary, 88, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Pines of Mount Lebanon.
Born April 24, 1933, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Adrian and Hazel (Hunter) Datz.
Dee was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She graduated from Latrobe High School in 1951, where she lettered in volleyball and basketball. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. Dee was very creative and enjoyed crafts and owned a craft store in her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis P. Geary; son, Francis Craig Geary, and a brother, Russell A. Datz.
Dee is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia A. Zvonar and her husband, Mark, of Mount Lebanon and Kimberly J. Mulrennan and her husband, Andrew, of Euless, Texas; a brother, John Raymond Hunter of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Jessica Iezzi and her husband, Adam, Jacob Zvonar and his wife, Tiara Thurston, Shelby Mulrennan and Megan Mulrennan; three great-grandchildren, Isabelle Violet Iezzi, Samuel Francis Iezzi and Cohen Paul Zvonar, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. William G. Berkey officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
