Dolores E. Murphy Zitterbart, 89, of Unity Township passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township), where she had resided since 2014.
She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James J. Murphy (1955) and Minnie E. Socklege Murphy (1983).
A 1949 graduate of Greensburg High School, Dolores was married 61 years to Frank “Chad” Zitterbart, who preceded her in death in 2015.
She also was preceded in death by siblings Rosemarie Day, James Murphy and Dorothy Durstine.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Deborah Zitterbart Davidek (Terry) of Natrona Heights; son, Robert Zitterbart (Karen) of Cook Township; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Koloshinsky and sister-in-law, Gloria “Dodie” Luttner, both of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dolores was a homemaker all of her life and for 38 years a secretary and family chauffeur for the James P. Gaut Funeral Home, Pleasant Unity. She and her husband spent their entire life living in a home they built on Route 981. They had an extensive vegetable garden, which they shared the bounty with family, neighbors and friends. Dolores was a good cook and baker and won a Westmore-land Home Show Bake-off contest in 1997. She was also a past president of The Century Club of Latrobe (1980-81 and 1985-86) and a volunteer to the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days. She and her husband traveled the U.S. before and after retirement, their favorites being Maine and New England.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral Liturgy will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, St. Vincent Basilica or charity of your choice.
Heartfelt thanks to her Barnes Place caregivers and Heartland Hospice.
