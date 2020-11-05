Dolores Dira Helfferich, beloved wife of deceased Barney R. Helfferich, and mother of four children, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Dolores came into this world on Jan. 6, 1930, and was the first born child of the late Elsie (Brant) Dira and Franklin Dira. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barney, and her brother, Howard.
Dolores and Barney met while singing in the St. James Lutheran church choir. They married on Sept. 16, 1950, and soon after decided to build their own stone home in Lawson Heights. There they raised their family and resided for 60 years.
Dolores was an accomplished vocalist and enjoyed singing with Barney for more than 50 years in their Lutheran church choirs. She extremely enjoyed being with her family and liked to travel, dance, and cook homemade food for her friends and family. She also was a retired intake interviewer with the Department of Labor & Industry.
Dolores is survived by her four children, Rex (Louise), Scott (Gina), Wren Shaulis (Guy) and Buck (Maryann). She also has seven grandchildren, Jason, Brandi, Alina, Nicholas, Alex Joseph, Joshua and Nathaniel; five step-grandchildren, Jacob, Danielle, Ashley, Amanda and Ally; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Stacey, Ben and Amy, and one nephew, Richard, and one niece, Kimberly.
A private family celebration of her life will be held in the Hartman Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Bill Schaefer from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Latrobe officiating.
Private interment will take place in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Donations, in Dolores’ remembrance, may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, at 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, or to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
