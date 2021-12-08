Dolores D. Larrabee, 70, of Derry passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 6, 1951, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William and Gertha (Henderson) Lint.
Dolores was retired from Torrance State Hospital and enjoyed working in her yard. She was a member of the Alpha Lions Den Ministries, where she served with her husband in providing food for local families through the HIS Food Ministry.
In addition to her husband, Albert Larrabee, Dolores is survived by her daughter, Tammy Larson of Squirrel Hill; her son, David Larrabee (Jennifer) of Augusta, Georgia; brother, William Lint (Debbie) of Derry; sister, Janet Smith (Thomas) of Blairsville; four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
All arrangements are private for the family.
Online condolences may be made to mccabefuneralhomes.com.
