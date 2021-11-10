Dolores B. Metil, 88, of Berlin, Somerset County, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 18, 1934, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Venanzio and Ines (Faccini) Bontempelli, who immigrated to the United States from Northern Italy.
As a first-generation American, Dolores’ love for her Italian heritage never ceased. She shared that love with her children on many occasions. In her youth, Dolores helped her father build houses. She worked to put herself through college, where she earned a degree in elementary education. In her first teaching position she met and married Michael Metil, formerly of Latrobe. Together they raised three children.
Dolores will be most remembered for her devotion to her family. She cared for her mother for more than 40 years and also helped care for her disabled grandson.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Metil, in 2002 and her grandson Michael Charles Metil in 2009.
She is survived by her three children, Mark Michael Metil (Melissa), Michael George Metil, and Maria Metil Craig (Eric); grand-children Jacob Craig (Laura), Erica Brown (Ryan), Mark Craig (Maddie), Preslee Metil and Mark Metil, and great-grandchildren, Camden and Cora Craig.
Friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IOGA (International Organization Glutaric Acidemia), c/o 9638 Route 22, Blairsville, PA 15717.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
